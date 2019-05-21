The huge release clause Juventus would have to pay to land Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s release clause at Liverpool has reportedly been revealed amid rumoured interest from Juventus this summer following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.

Klopp has been a huge success at Liverpool and makes sense as being a man in demand, with the German tactician turning the Reds into genuine contenders for the biggest trophies and getting them to play an attractive brand of attacking football.

Little wonder then that it would take a lot of money to prise the former Borussia Dortmund boss away from Anfield, with Tuttosport, as translated by the Daily Mirror, stating he has a release clause of £32million.

Juventus could probably afford to splash out that kind of cash on their next manager, but there may be a number of cheaper options available.

Former Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is out of work at the moment, and makes sense as a strong candidate.

Allegri will be a tough act to follow in Turin after five Serie A title wins in five seasons with the club.