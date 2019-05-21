Personal terms agreed: Liverpool set to beat Man United to transfer of player who had trial with Red Devils

Liverpool are reportedly set to win the race against Manchester United for the transfer of highly-rated young goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski.

According to Football Insider, the 16-year-old has had trials with both Liverpool and the Red Devils but has now agreed personal terms with the Merseyside giants and will link up with their youth team.

The report explains that LFC very much see Ojrzynski as a player who can become a first-team regular in the future, in what looks an exciting move for the club.

Liverpool don’t have quite the same budget as many of their rivals, United included, so need to be smart about recruiting the best young talent.

Ojrzynski has shown plenty of promise in his career so far and could soon follow the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhian Brewster and Ki-Jana Hoever in getting first-team involvement after impressing at youth level at Anfield.

Alisson is no doubt the undisputed first choice for Liverpool for now, but the club can perhaps hope to have a successor ready in a few years’ time in the form of their new young Polish ‘keeper.