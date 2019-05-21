Liverpool have been handed an injury boost as Roberto Firmino took part in training on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League final.

The Merseyside giants face Tottenham in the season finale at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on June 1, and Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly be desperate to be as close to having a fully fit squad at his disposal as possible.

SEE MORE: Jurgen Klopp eyes Bundesliga ace involved in 26 goals last season to bolster Liverpool attacking options

As per the club’s official site, it appears as though he’s edging closer towards that being a reality, with Firmino stepping up his recovery from a groin injury which forced him to miss the last four games.

In turn, it remains to be seen if the Brazilian international can prove his fitness and sharpness to warrant a starting berth for the crunch showdown with Spurs, as Klopp will also want to ensure that he isn’t putting Liverpool at a potential disadvantage by risking his first-choice striker.

Firmino, 27, has been crucial for Liverpool again this season, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Beyond his impact in front of goal though, his work ethic and defensive commitment also makes a huge difference up top for Liverpool, and so they will be hoping he can recover fully in time to feature.

Naturally, they will still be confident of getting the right result without him having beaten Huddersfield, Newcastle United, Wolves and of course Barcelona on that memorable night at Anfield during his absence, but they will certainly be in a stronger position to claim silverware in a couple of weeks time if he’s in the matchday squad at the very least.