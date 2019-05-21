Liverpool or Tottenham tipped to land Real Madrid SUPERSTAR by Spanish journalist

Pundit Eduardo Inda has claimed that Liverpool or Tottenham could sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this summer as an exit looks likely.

The 29-year-old has played a limited role for the Spanish giants this season, albeit he has still made 42 appearances across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists.

However, he didn’t feature in the last three La Liga games of the campaign, thus suggesting that he doesn’t form part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans moving forward.

That in turn could finally lead to an exit from the Bernabeu this summer, and as per his quotes below, Spanish pundit Inda believes that the Welshman could arrive at either Liverpool or Tottenham ahead of next season.

“Bale has spent the day playing golf at La Moraleja,” former Marca chief Inda is quoted as saying by the Express.

“And it is very likely that he will reach either of the two finalists in the Champions League, Tottenham or Liverpool.

“That [Spurs] operation would be accompanied by Eriksen plus a quantity of money.”

Time will tell if that materialises, as a return to Spurs would arguably be a huge swoop for the club if Bale can rediscover his best form in north London, while Jurgen Klopp could look to bolster his attacking options for next season to ensure Liverpool continue to compete on multiple fronts.

From Bale’s perspective though, he’ll surely be keen for a fresh start elsewhere as it appears as though he will be a victim of the squad rebuild at Real Madrid this summer.