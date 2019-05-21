Manchester United prepare formal offer for surprise Premier League transfer raid

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a formal offer for the somewhat surprise transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

This is not the first time the 21-year-old has been linked with the Red Devils in what may well be one of the strangest transfer sagas of the summer.

ESPN report that United are hopeful of persuading the player to accept a move to Old Trafford as they look to bring in a new signing in midfield this summer to help cope with the departure of Ander Herrera.

However, many Man Utd fans will be stunned to see Longstaff being targeted as he’s not even been a regular in Newcastle’s squad in his short career so far.

The youngster has had spells out on loan with Kilmarnock and Blackpool, but played only eight times in the Premier League in total.

Clearly he’s done something to impress United, but fans will surely be hoping some bigger names are also brought in this summer.

In somewhat more inspiring Man Utd transfer news, Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has been linked as a target for the club by the Daily Record.