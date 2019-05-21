Man City boss Pep Guardiola ‘agrees to become next Juventus manager on four-year contract’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly agreed a deal to replace Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus manager this summer.

Italian journalist Federico Gennarelli claims the Spanish tactician has agreed a four-year contract with the Serie A champions after meeting one of their club chiefs for talks in Milan.

Doveva essere la giornata decisiva. Lo è stata: Pep #Guardiola sarà il nuovo allenatore della #Juventus. Contratto di 4 anni. Deal done ?@RadioSportiva — Federico Gennarelli (@F_Genna88) May 21, 2019

The story of Guardiola meeting Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici was covered by Football Italia and numerous others, though it did not initially look like anything big was expected to come of these talks.

City won the FA Cup just a few days ago, with Guardiola leading the club to an historic domestic treble this season.

However, that could now end up being his final action at the Etihad Stadium, with everything with Juventus seemingly in place.

This is a huge blow for City as they also face an ongoing investigation over alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play.

It remains to be seen if further details will emerge on this story soon, but we’ll keep you updated as and when more information comes.