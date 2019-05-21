Bid prepared: Manchester United look set to lose unsettled star in potential £60m transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning a bid of around £60million to seal the transfer of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spain international has not been at his best recently after some high-profile individual errors towards the end of the season, but this will come as worrying news to most Man Utd fans.

De Gea has long been one of the club’s most important players, and they had been trying to tie him down to a new contract with his current deal expiring in a year’s time.

However, according to the Sun, it seems De Gea has rejected United’s latest offer as PSG hover and plan a £60m offer that will likely give the Red Devils plenty to think about.

The French giants could do with an upgrade in goal this summer, and even if De Gea has struggled recently, they’ll be confident he could get back to his best and prove superior to veteran ‘keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

It now looks increasingly unlikely MUFC will find a way of keeping hold of De Gea, so it may well be that cashing in on the 28-year-old now for that kind of money would be the best move for them.

United have talented young ‘keeper Dean Henderson returning from a loan spell at Sheffield United, while the Daily Record have also linked them with an interest in Barcelona’s Jasper Cillessen.