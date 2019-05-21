Manchester United ready to pounce for transfer of classy no.10 with €120m asking price

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs ready to pounce for the transfer of Isco as Real Madrid look ready to make him available this summer.

The Spain international’s future in Madrid looks in real doubt as the club look ready to offload him due to his emergence as a ‘controversial’ figure at the Bernabeu.

And as such, according to Sport, Real will now accept offers of around €120million for Isco as United are joined by Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain as showing an interest.

This could certainly prove a fine signing for Man Utd due to their need for a bit more creativity in their side, with their current attackers just not clicking as would have been expected last season.

Isco could also be an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Juan Mata, who is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

City, meanwhile, may be the more tempting destination for the 27-year-old, with Pep Guardiola’s style of play perhaps a better fit for him, even if a regular starting spot might be less assured.