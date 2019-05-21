Man Utd try to fend off trio of European giants with €160m price-tag for superstar

Man Utd are reportedly hoping that a €160m valuation for Paul Pogba will be enough to put any interested party off from making a bid this summer.

The 26-year-old experienced a rather erratic campaign in terms of his form, as although he lacked consistency, he ended the season with 16 goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances.

In turn, he remains one of the most important figures in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, and the Norwegian tactician will surely be hoping to build around him this summer with much needed reinforcements to get the Red Devils back challenging for trophies.

His future at Old Trafford has been anything but certain though, with the Metro noting that speculation persists over a potential move to Real Madrid this summer.

Particularly given Ander Herrera has already announced his exit from Man Utd this summer, the last thing that Solskjaer needs is to see his midfield weakened even further, and so the club will arguably be desperate to keep Pogba moving forward.

With that in mind, Tuttomercatoweb report that United have put a €160m price-tag on Pogba in a bid to try and ward off interested parties, with Real Madrid specifically mentioned again along with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

It’s suggested that kind of fee could be too much for the Turin giants to budget for, but it still might not be an issue for the other two European giants looking to bolster their midfield this summer.

There is little doubt that Pogba can still do more at Man Utd, and they’ll need him to if they are to move in the right direction next season after what has been a turbulent and underwhelming year this time round.

If they can indeed keep hold of him this summer, they must add the pieces around him to allow him to flourish and showcase his full quality to put an end to speculation over his future, or alternatively admit defeat and sell while reinvesting that fee directly back into the squad to fill the void.