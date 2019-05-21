Manchester United working on transfer of £48m-rated Barcelona star and could make it a double raid

Manchester United have reportedly added Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic to their list of targets this summer and are working on a potential transfer.

According to the Daily Record, the Red Devils’ interest has been sparked by Ander Herrera’s departure on a free transfer at the end of his contract, as well as doubts over Paul Pogba’s future.

Rakitic has been a key player for Barca for a number of years now and certainly seems like he could be a good fit at Old Trafford, where they’re still lacking a true replacement for club legend Michael Carrick following his retirement last year.

The Croatia international may himself be replaced at Barcelona this summer as the Catalan giants already have a deal done for Frenkie de Jong in midfield.

However, one obstacle to any deal at the moment is the fact that Man Utd are only ready to pay around £30million for Rakitic, while Barca want closer to £48m for the 31-year-old, according to the Daily Record.

The report adds that, in a potential double raid on the La Liga champions, MUFC are also interested in their backup goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

The Dutchman could be a smart signing to replace David de Gea after his dip in form as he heads into the final year of his United contract.