Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly confident that a bid of around £122million for Liverpool star Sadio Mane would be enough to persuade the Reds to sell in this summer’s transfer window.

The Senegal international has had a superb season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, winning the Golden Boot alongside team-mate Mohamed Salah and showing himself to be a real handful up front with his all-round game.

Mane makes sense as a target for Real, who look in need of new attacking players after last summer’s sale of Cristiano Ronaldo and the poor form of Gareth Bale, but he’s likely to be expensive.

Still, Don Balon report that Perez thinks Liverpool might be persuaded to sell with an offer of £122m, despite an apparent asking price closer to £175m.

It remains to be seen how true that really is, with LFC surely desperate to keep this group of players together after their remarkable rise in the last couple of years.

Under Klopp, the Merseyside giants are now genuine contenders for the Premier League and Champions League, and play some of the most attractive football in Europe at their best.

Mane has been a key part of that and Liverpool will surely know they need to change their past habits of allowing big names like Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling to leave at the height of their powers.