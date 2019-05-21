Liverpool given opportunity to clinch transfer of long-term Jurgen Klopp target

Liverpool could reportedly have the chance to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio this summer.

According to a report from Diario Gol, Asensio’s Madrid future looks in some doubt after a poor season, with the Spain international looking likely to be replaced in this transfer window.

Diario Gol claim Real would be keen on swapping Asensio for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, and while that looks an ambitious move, the piece does reference Jurgen Klopp’s long-standing interest in the player.

According to Diario Gol, Liverpool have made several approaches for the 23-year-old in the past, with no success, though it now seems he’s fallen down in his current club’s estimations.

The report lists Mane and other big names as potential targets to come in as upgrades on Asensio, so it could be that LFC have an opportunity here to do business if they want to.

Swapping Mane probably wouldn’t be the best move, but if Klopp remains interested in Asensio, this might be the summer to do something.

The former Mallorca youngster has huge potential even if his form has taken a hit recently, and Klopp has shown himself to be one of the finest managers in the world at getting the best out of players who’d not necessarily shone that brightly before linking up with him at Anfield.