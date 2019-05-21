Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a transfer bid for Lyon winger and former Manchester United ace Memphis Depay.

The Netherlands international struggled in his time in the Premier League with Man Utd, having looked a real wonderkid in his time at PSV before that.

However, Depay now looks to have got his career back on track with some fine performances in Ligue 1, and he’s seemingly attracting interest again.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool want to add him as an option to their attack in a potential £50million deal, with Sadio Mane also being linked with Real Madrid.

Depay looks like he could be a fine fit for Liverpool, who were also apparently interested in him during his time at PSV.

The 25-year-old now looks ready to make it big at a leading European club, and it would certainly be interesting to see him back in England.

LFC have also been linked with his Lyon team-mate Nabil Fekir in recent times, though efforts to sign him last summer proved unsuccessful.