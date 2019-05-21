Arsenal become new favourites to seal transfer of £18m star to replace Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal are reportedly emerging as the new favourites to seal the transfer of highly-rated young River Plate midfielder Exequiel Palacios.

The 20-year-old is considered a huge talent and looks set for a promising career at the top level, with the Emirates Stadium looking like being his next destination.

This is despite Real Madrid having previously agreed a deal to sign Palacios before Zinedine Zidane pulled the plug on the deal, according to Radio Continental, as translated by the Metro.

The report explains that Palacios could join for as little as £18million as that is the value of his release clause in his River Plate contract.

Arsenal could surely afford that, and could really benefit from landing the Argentina international after the blow of losing key midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Juventus this summer.

Palacios looks a similar style of box to box player who could shine in Unai Emery’s side in the very near future.

In what may well be a quiet summer for Arsenal, this seems one of the more exciting rumours involving the north London club to emerge so far.