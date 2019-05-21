Pep Guardiola could lose key Man City ace as Euro giants eye summer swoop

Man City winger Leroy Sane could reportedly be on his way out of the Etihad this summer, with Bayern Munich hoping to prise him away.

The 23-year-old was a key figure in City’s treble-winning campaign, scoring 16 goals and providing 18 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

With his pace, direct running and eye for goal down the left wing, he certainly offers a different dynamic to the likes of David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez in the final third.

In turn, it would seem sensible to keep him at all costs, but the situation might not be that straight-forward as per reports.

According to The Mirror, Pep Guardiola could allow the German ace to leave Man City this summer, as it’s noted that contract talks haven’t progressed as expected with Bayern Munich now linked with a swoop this summer.

Further, it’s noted that City might have their own transfer plans in mind, with Joao Felix specifically mentioned as a transfer target to bolster Guardiola’s options in the final third.

Nevertheless, losing Sane would surely be a blow for all concerned, although if a new contract extension can’t be agreed upon, then that would suggest that a split is inevitable.

In order to sustain their success and also to try to add the Champions League trophy to their collection, Man City will arguably need to keep all their key players at the Etihad this summer, while trying to add reinforcements where necessary.

Having already lost influential captain Vincent Kompany, that’s one void that Guardiola will have to fill this summer, and replacing Sane is arguably another headache that he may not want.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but the move certainly makes sense from a Bayern perspective given veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery need to be replaced, and signing a quality young replacement in Sane would seemingly tick all the right boxes.