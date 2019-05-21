Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly decided he could be willing to offer Paul Pogba the captain’s armband at the club in order to persuade him against a transfer to Real Madrid.

According to ESPN, the France international is wanted by the Spanish giants this summer, though United are adamant they will not be letting him go.

And it seems, according to ESPN, that Solskjaer himself could be ready to offer Pogba a major starring role in his first-team by naming him as skipper to replace Antonio Valencia.

Ashley Young is another option, though he’s likely to play less often next season, and Pogba has previously worn the armband before having it taken off him by Jose Mourinho earlier in 2018/19.

It remains to be seen how Man Utd fans would react to this news, with Pogba something of a divisive figure at Old Trafford at the moment.

Many will feel the 26-year-old has not really lived up to expectations at United, and lacks the leadership qualities to take on such a senior role.

Still, Pogba has also shown real talent and could flourish if a manager shows that kind of faith in him and builds a team around him.