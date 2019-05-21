£87m star speaks out on future following Manchester United transfer approach

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has spoken out about his future amid transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Manchester United.

The France international has been quoted by Marca as saying he won’t be leaving the Bernabeu this summer as he looks to get back to his best with his current club.

‘I’m going to continue here next year, I’m sure we’re going to relive strong emotions,’ he said.

It’s certainly not been the easiest season for Varane or indeed anyone at Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants going through three managers over the course of the campaign.

This had previously led to reports from Calciomercato among others that Man Utd were interested in Varane as he was supposedly available for around £87million.

However, it seems he won’t be moving, and French source L’Equipe, as translated in the tweet below by Get French Football News, state MUFC and Paris Saint-Germain both tried to persuade him to join them but failed.

Raphaël Varane to MARCA: “I will be at Real Madrid next season.” – L’Équipe claim that both Manchester United & PSG spoke to the player’s entourage but ultimately couldn’t convince him. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 21, 2019

Varane could have been a fine signing for United’s leaky defence, which conceded 54 goals in the Premier League in 2018/19 – their worst record in the competition since it began in 1992.

The Metro have linked the Red Devils with varying levels of interest in the likes of Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt, but also stated they may not sign a new centre-back at all and focus on other areas in this summer’s transfer market.

That probably wouldn’t go down too well with the Old Trafford faithful, but it looks like any deal for Varane is now off the table.