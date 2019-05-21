After a hugely underwhelming campaign this time round, Real Madrid have been tipped to make major changes to their squad this summer.

The Spanish giants not only finished 19 points adrift of La Liga champions Barcelona, but they crashed out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey earlier than expected.

Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari both lost their jobs, but with Zinedine Zidane back in the hot-seat at the Bernabeu, they will hope for some stability and a return to their previous glories under the French tactician during his first stint in charge.

In order to do that, reinforcements will arguably be needed this summer, and according to Marca, there could also be a marquee signing brought in to bolster their attack.

It’s suggested that Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and they could swoop if it becomes apparent that either of the superstar duo are ready to leave the French capital this summer.

It comes after Mbappe hinted at an exit this week, although BBC Sport note that PSG have since played down that being a possibility.

A swoop from Real Madrid for the French international or Neymar would certainly complicate things for them though, although it’s stressed by Marca that Los Blancos are keen to avoid doing any damage to their relationship with the Ligue 1 giants and won’t make a move unless certain it could be successful.

Interestingly though, it’s added that they will have to adjust their budget to fund a swoop, as currently Marca report that they plan on spending €300m this summer, with the help of €200m from player sales.

Naturally, with so many areas of weakness to address coupled with a possible marquee addition of Mbappe or Neymar, €300m isn’t likely to cover both. In turn, Real Madrid may well have to prepare themselves to go above and beyond their initial projected budget for the summer.