Talks ongoing: Maurizio Sarri linked with Euro giants ahead of possible Chelsea exit

Despite leading Chelsea to a top-four finish in the Premier League and the Europa League final, question marks continue to be raised over Maurizio Sarri’s future at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian tactician arrived at the club last summer to replace compatriot Antonio Conte, and although he was under scrutiny for significant periods, he has arguably still achieved the main objectives this season.

Given he has tried to transform the way Chelsea play too, it was always going to be difficult, but having secured a Champions League qualification spot with a potential trophy on the way next week if they can beat Arsenal in Baku, there is an argument that it’s been a decent campaign.

However, as noted by Goal Italy, Sarri continues to be linked with the Juventus job, with a first meeting said to have already been held with his entourage, and a second one is said to be planned as talks look set to continue about a potential move to Turin.

The Serie A champions are looking for a new coach given Massimiliano Allegri will leave at the end of the season, and in a bid to maintain their success in recent years, they’ll be eager to get the right successor.

Current Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi is also said to be in the running, but time will tell who they opt to go with as they will look to win a ninth consecutive Scudetto next season, although ending their long wait for Champions League glory will surely be the top priority.

It remains to be seen if it’s Sarri who is tasked with delivering that, but with AC Milan and Roma also specifically noted in the report as being keen on appointing the Chelsea boss, it would appear as though he won’t be short of options if his time at the Blues comes to an end after just one season.