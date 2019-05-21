Liverpool are reportedly no longer chasing the signature of Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez, which is said to be a huge transfer boost for Tottenham.

The 22-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive campaign with 13 goals and five assists in 36 appearances for Celta, and so it’s no surprise he has attracted interest from elsewhere.

As reported by the Daily Star though, Liverpool will not continue their pursuit of the Uruguayan forward this summer, with Tottenham now seemingly in pole position to sign him, albeit they may well have to meet his £43m release clause in his current contract.

Mauricio Pochettino has seen his side cope with key absences in the back end of the campaign, as they overcame the loss of talisman Harry Kane to injury to reach the Champions League final and secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, if they harbour ambitions of kicking on and competing for major trophies year in and year out, they will need more quality and depth, and that is seemingly what Tottenham are trying to do by bolstering their attack with a target like Gomez.

Time will tell if a deal is reached, but as noted above, Tottenham and Pochettino have more pressing matters ahead in the form of the Champions League final in Madrid against Liverpool on June 1.

Should they secure victory in that encounter, it will surely boost their chances of attracting top names to north London this summer, and Pochettino may finally get the reinforcements required to sustain their success and take the next step having been inactive in the transfer market in recent windows.

Gomez would arguably be an astute addition too, having scored 59 goals in 125 career appearances across spells with Celta and Defensor Sporting, while he has 11 caps for Uruguay to his name all at the age of just 22.