Video: Outgoing Man City star Kompany receives rapturous reception from fans after moving goodbye speech

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany received a heartfelt ovation from supporters after saying his final goodbye to the club on Monday.

The Belgian star will return to his homeland to take over as Anderlecht’s new player-manager this summer, after 11 trophy-laden years at the Etihad Stadium.

The 33-year-old won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during his time at City and played a vital role in their latest treble-winning season, even scoring the crucial winner from 25-yards out against Leicester City in a vital domestic clash.

Kompany received a rapturous reception from City fans after a giving a moving goodbye speech, during which he stated how “proud” he is of his achievements at the club.

As per BBC Sport, the veteran centre-back stated: “I’ve given everything I could for this club. I can’t tell you how proud of that I am. I have nothing left. I have given everything.”

Check out Kompany’s full speech at City’s title-winning parade below, via Twitter.

Vincent Kompany out here making me tear up man this actually breaks my heart pic.twitter.com/l6pA0p3mGV — ? (@StxrIing) May 20, 2019