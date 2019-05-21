Ian Wright wants Premier League pair at Arsenal as Gunners legend names dream transfer targets

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has named his three ideal transfer targets for his old club this summer as Lille winger Nicolas Pepe and Leicester City duo Ben Chilwell and Youri Tielemans.

The latter of those three is only at the King Power Stadium on loan and will likely return to Monaco this summer, at least briefly, though clubs could well be lining up for him after his hugely impressive spell in England.

The Daily Star have linked Tielemans with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham, but Wright would love to see Arsenal in the running as well.

Chilwell is another hugely impressive performer from this Leicester side, and he could undoubtedly be a major upgrade on Sead Kolasinac in that position, while the ageing Nacho Monreal now also looks past his best.

Pepe, meanwhile, has been a hugely exciting breakthrough performer for Lille this season and is attracting plenty of interest at the moment.

The Sun have linked Man Utd and Arsenal with the Ivory Coast international, who would be a major step up in Unai Emery’s attack after a season of inconsistent performances from Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

“Someone like Ben Chilwell. He is the kind of left-back who is getting better with every game. He’s an England international now. Somebody that I’m sure is going to be sought after,” Wright told the Daily Mirror.

“Then there is Youri Tielemans. He came over from Monaco. He’s on loan at Leicester City and he’s someone that – well there are loads of teams linked with him – but he’s someone that you’d want to have.

“And Nicolas Pepe at Lille. That kind of winger with his intensity, pace and skill. Those are the kind of players that are definitely going to improve any team, if I’m totally honest.”