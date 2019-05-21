Zinedine Zidane set to axe Real Madrid duo as part of key summer rebuild

Real Madrid have been tipped to rebuild their squad this summer and it’s reported that they might be set to axe two youth players to create space and raise funds.

Los Blancos finished the campaign 19 points adrift of La Liga winners Barcelona, while they crashed out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey in disappointing fashion.

In turn, they have ended the season empty-handed and after two coaching changes, Zinedine Zidane is back in charge tasked with getting them back to the top.

In order to do that, significant reinforcements are arguably needed given their weaknesses at either end of the pitch, and the club could seemingly be set to drop a big hint over the direction in which they will go in terms of axing youth and going with established big names to deliver immediate success.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Zidane will look to offload Marcos Llorente and Sergio Reguilon this summer, either on loan or permanent exits, as the pair seemingly don’t figure in his plans moving forward.

On one hand, it’s a shame that Real Madrid will abandon the plan to build with youth, but on the other, it’s not a huge surprise given the lack of influence that many of the younger players have had over the past 12 months.

In turn, getting them off the books will create flexibility for Zidane to bring in players that suit his ideas moving forward, while for the duo in question themselves, they will surely welcome the honesty and begin their search for a more prominent role elsewhere if they are to be left frustrated at the Bernabeu next year with a lack of playing time.