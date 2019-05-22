Agreement reached: AC Milan tipped to make crucial change to hierarchy as key figure looks set for exit

AC Milan are reportedly set to appoint Luis Campos as their new sporting director this summer, which is likely to result in an exit for Leonardo.

The Rossoneri’s more immediate priority will be to secure a win over SPAL on Sunday to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

SEE MORE: Ivan Gazidis to meet potential Gattuso replacement as alternative AC Milan option set to join rivals

However, it is out of their hands as they will have to rely on either Atalanta or Inter dropping points to allow them to leapfrog them into the top four in Serie A.

Time will tell if they will return to Europe’s top table next season, but as reported by Goal Italy, an agreement has been reached with Campos to become their new sporting director this summer, with a meeting said to be scheduled between the two parties next week to confirm a deal.

It’s noted that Campos has done an impressive job of unearthing top talents over the years at Monaco and Lille, including the likes of Thomas Lemar, Fabinho, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Nicolas Pepe.

In turn, there are certainly positive signs that he could do a good job at Milan, but naturally there will be disappointment for many fans if Leonardo does move on.

Despite a limited amount of time to strengthen the squad in the summer, the Brazilian did a commendable job of putting a group together capable of securing a spot in the Champions League while offloading deadwood.

Further, he played a key role in adding Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek to the Milan squad in January, with the pair quickly becoming two central figures in their pursuit of a top-four finish.

With that in mind, he has certainly overseen good work thus far, but his return to the Rossoneri could be short-lived on the basis of the report above.

Time will tell if it turns out to be the right decision, but based on the reaction of some fans below, it already seems to be a rather unpopular decision if it does materialise.

It’s added by MilanNews.it though that Paolo Maldini’s position is safe and he will remain regardless of whether or not a new sporting director comes in.

how do we gonna build the club if we keep changing sporting directors. — —uncommon (@toological424) May 21, 2019

We want Leonardo — EasyLinkz (@outpointonpoint) May 21, 2019

We do not want a new Arsenal project, we need a great Milan comeback with titles. — ???? (@salaheddin_omer) May 21, 2019

Well if Elliot thinks we’re Lille, might as well go fuck themselves. I’d go too. Specially considering what Milan is to Leonardo. — JDS (@Milan_Ccs) May 21, 2019

Leo demonstrated his skill as a sporting director. He improved team talent despite fair play and Mirabelli spending. Still in contention for a CL spot with 6th best team talent wise. And despite Gattuso’s choke over an 8 game period. He’ll get a better offer. — Bookworm (@ludwighayek) May 21, 2019