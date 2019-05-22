(Photo) Aubameyang and Lacazette model Arsenal home and away kits for 2019/20 and they’re going down a treat

Arsenal’s new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season appear to have been leaked as pictures emerge of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette posing in them together.

Many Gooners on Twitter seem to be absolutely loving these new designs by Adidas, and we have to say we definitely give these a perfect ten out of ten.

The away kit is especially delightful – a throwback to the classic ‘bruised banana’ strip of the early 90s.

There’s also something about the Adidas stripes that looks hugely aesthetically pleasing on Arsenal kits as they return to the German manufacturer after all these years.

Here’s some reaction to the leaked kits…

That home kit is utterly glorious. I'd come out of kit retirement for that. Well played @adidasfootball. via @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/d4wd0nFCLq — Le Grove (@LeGrove) May 22, 2019