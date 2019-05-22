Arsenal and Tottenham have both reportedly set their sights on Roma winger Cengiz Under and could yet launch a summer bid for the Turkish ace.

The 21-year-old has endured a frustrating season with the Giallorossi this year, with injuries disrupting his campaign and limiting him to 32 appearances.

However, he has still managed to contribute six goals and 10 assists, and there is little doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him given the quality he has displayed to this point.

From his technical quality to his skilful play, pace, movement, creativity and eye for goal, the Turkish international has bags of talent, which in turn makes it unsurprising that he has reportedly attracted interest from England.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Turkish-Football.com, it’s suggested that both Arsenal and Tottenham remain interested in Under, and so it remains to be seen if they decide to launch a summer offer to try and prise him away from the Italian capital.

Arsenal would arguably benefit from such a signing to offer width and a different option in attack, with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette all preferring to play in a more central role.

In turn, Unai Emery would be adding a new dynamic in the final third if they were to sign Under, while the same could be said for Tottenham, albeit they have the likes of Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura to offer that already.

Nevertheless, Mauricio Pochettino could certainly do with the quality and depth that a new signing would provide, especially if they wish to kick on and compete for major trophies on a regular basis having now reached the Champions League final this season.

It certainly won’t be cheap to sign Under though, as Calciomercato have previously reported that Arsenal were set to offer €50m for him in January, and although an injury has slowed him down this season, there’s no reason to suggest that his valuation would have dipped significantly in the last five months.