€40m Arsenal target keen on accepting Tottenham transfer for one key reason

Tottenham could have a key advantage over rivals Arsenal in the transfer battle over Barcelona winger Malcom this summer.

The Brazilian shone at former club Bordeaux but has struggled to produce for Barca and could now make a speedy exit after just one season at the Nou Camp.

Don Balon have previously reported of Arsenal holding talks over Malcom, which makes sense as he’d surely be an upgrade on someone like Alex Iwobi in attacking midfield.

However, a new report from Don Balon now claims the player himself, valued at around €40million, is keen on current interest from Tottenham as he’d be enthusiastic about playing under Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.

This seems sensible given how well Pochettino has worked his magic on so many young players at Tottenham, many of whom have improved immensely under his expert guidance.

In general, Tottenham also seem much more like a club going places than Arsenal at the moment, having finished above their north London neighbours in the Premier League once again, whilst also making the Champions League final for the first time.

Arsenal may need Malcom more, but it looks like it could be advantage Tottenham at the moment.