Arsenal fans excited after what £80m star said about Gunners transfer

Arsenal fans have latched on to old quotes from £80million Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha today amid transfer rumours linking the Ivory Coast international with a big move this summer.

The 26-year-old is one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League and is widely known to have told Palace he wants to move to a Champions League club this summer.

Zaha has also been linked with a return to former club Manchester United, as well as with Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund.

However, Arsenal also need a player of his quality and could soon be able to persuade him if they beat Chelsea in the Europa League final to seal qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Zaha himself has talked up a potential transfer to his boyhood club Arsenal in the past, having also been tracked by the Gunners when he was a youngster, before he eventually wound up at Man Utd.

Fans will be hoping history doesn’t repeat itself, as many noticed these old quotes doing the rounds in the Mirror today.

“It was always Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal in terms of where I could be going,” he said back in 2013.

“I have always supported Arsenal. I did not expect United to come in but they did.

“Arsenal are a good team but United are one of the best in the world.”