Maurizio Sarri sensationally THREATENS Chelsea following Frank Lampard links

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has reportedly threatened to quit the club amid links with Frank Lampard possibly coming in to replace him.

The Italian tactician has only been at Chelsea for one season but has struggled to impress in his brief time in the Premier League, despite reaching two cup finals and finishing third in the table.

The Evening Standard have reported, however, that Chelsea players could leave the club if Sarri stays, while the Daily Star claim the club could replace him with Blues legend Frank Lampard.

This would be a big call by the west London giants, and it seems Sarri may have become unsettled by the speculation over his future.

When asked about his situation and whether or not he needs to win the Europa League to ensure he stays, the former Napoli boss reacted quite angrily.

He said: “If the situation is like this then I want to go immediately.

“After 10 months of work then I have to play for everything in 90 minutes. It is not the right way. You are either happy with my work or not.

“This season is a good season, of course, if we win the Europa League it will become a wonderful season.

“I think this group deserves to continue to try to improve more.”

Juventus and Roma have been linked with possibly bringing Sarri back to Serie A this summer.