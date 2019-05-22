Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has revealed that he expects N’Golo Kante to recover from injury to face Arsenal in the Europa League final next week.

The 28-year-old has been a key figure again this season, making 52 appearances for the Blues while scoring five goals and providing four assists to add to his defensive work.

However, he has been considered a doubt for the Arsenal showdown in the Europa League final after picking up a hamstring injury which forced him to miss the last two games.

Fortunately for Chelsea though, on the basis of Sarri’s latest update on the Frenchman in the video below, it sounds as though he expects Kante to recover in time to play as he returned to training on Tuesday.

In turn, the Italian tactician said that they are “optimistic” that Kante will make it, and that will be a huge boost for all concerned given his influence in midfield.

After securing a top-four finish in the Premier League, the Blues will hope to end the campaign with a trophy to show for their efforts, and having Kante available in the heart of their midfield will certainly give them a better chance of doing so.

However, Sarri ruled out Antonio Rudiger from making a surprise return after he underwent knee surgery at the end of last month, while long-term absentees Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will also miss out.