Approach made: £35m star keen on Arsenal transfer amid Manchester United interest

Arsenal are reportedly looking in a good position to seal the transfer of Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen ahead of a number of other top clubs.

According to Don Balon, the Gunners have flattered the Dutch shot-stopper with their initial approach to him, while Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as being interested.

The Daily Record have also recently linked Cillessen as a target for Manchester United, but one imagines the goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford is less clear.

At Arsenal, meanwhile, it seems Unai Emery has lost faith in Bernd Leno to be his number one for the long run, and is interested in snapping up Cillessen, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet claims the 30-year-old, who has mostly only been a backup at Barca despite impressing at previous club Ajax, is just eager to play, and is not bothered about whether or not there’s Champions League football on offer at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Arsenal fans will hope this high-profile deal can be done, especially as it could mean beating rivals Man Utd to the signing, with these two likely to be battling it out for a top four spot again next season.