Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has reportedly made his preferred choice to replace Massimiliano Allegri and wants Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian tactician only moved to Stamford Bridge last summer, and despite facing intense scrutiny and criticism along the way, he has guided Chelsea to a top-four finish in the Premier League and the Europa League final.

In turn, that could arguably be considered a successful first campaign for Sarri, and he’ll likely be hoping to build on that next year having had a season to acclimatise and adjust to the demands of the Premier League.

However, speculation remains rife over his future with the Metro even reporting that certain Chelsea players could quit if he stays on, and so it appears as though he faces an uncertain future heading into the summer.

According to Calciomercato though, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, he will have an offer waiting for him if he does lose his job as it’s claimed that Juve chief Agnelli made a personal call to Sarri and considers him to be the top option to step in for Allegri.

The current Juve boss has confirmed that he will step down after the last game of the Serie A season against Sampdoria on Sunday, ending a trophy-laden spell with the Bianconeri which has seen him win five consecutive Scudetti.

In turn, given Sarri has yet to win a major trophy, it could lead to question marks being raised over whether or not he’s the right appointment for Juventus.

Time will tell if it becomes a more prominent issue if he does land the job, but the first big decision that will need to be made will come from Chelsea as to whether or not they plan to keep him on for another year or wish to replace him this summer.