‘Complete joke’ – These Man United fans react furiously to imminent announcement of new club captain

Manchester United are expected to name Ashley Young as club captain next season, which has been met with an angry response from supporters.

Antonio Valencia was given the armband for the 2018-19 campaign, but he only managed to make five Premier League appearances in total after falling behind Young and Diogo Dalot in the squad pecking order.

The Ecuadorian will leave Old Trafford this summer upon the expiration of his current contract, with the club now ready to name a new captain ahead of next season.

According to The Times, Young will be given the armband permanently after leading the team on several occasions, with Paul Pogba set to earn vice-captaincy duties.

This latest news has not gone down well with United fans, who have reacted furiously to the imminent announcement of a much-maligned star being handed such an important responsibility.

Twitter account ‘Red Devil bible’ described the decision to promote Young as captain a ‘Complete joke’ and there has been plenty of similar comments across social media.

If reports are true about Ashley Young then Ole Solskjaer’s comments about ‘ruthlessness’ and taking the club back to where it belongs is completely bullshit. The first thing we should do this summer is at minimum get rid of Ashley Young and the deadwood. Complete joke. — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) May 21, 2019

The 33-year-old full-back has faced a great deal of criticism for his performances in defence over the last year, with United shipping 54 Premier League goals in total as they slumped to a sixth-place finish.

Young’s displays against Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals drew the most negativity and his costly mistake in the second leg at Camp Nou ultimately set United up for a 3-0 loss.

The Red Devils will not be playing in Europe’s elite competition next season and many fans and experts feel major changes are needed at the club in order to return to the top of English football.

The Times does state United are planning to rotate Young regularly, but the general consensus among the club’s faithful followers is that he is not the right man to lead the team into a new era.

Ashley Young expected to be named club captain (The Times) Ashley Young couldn’t lead a pack of ants to a picnic (Me more times than I can count) — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) May 21, 2019

I’m just gonna assume someone’s leaked this Ashley Young Captain news to cause a meltdown ? I REFUSE to entertain this! ????? #mufc — Rants (@rantsnbants) May 21, 2019

Ashley young walking out as captain next season with a possible vice captain of Chris smalling ??good luck in your future ventures oke lad coz your #MUFC career as a manager wont last long if that’s your thinking. I clinging on to the fact this is not a cert yet but!! ???? — Adam MATIC! (@Adamstott30) May 21, 2019

Dear Ole,

Please, don’t give Ashley Young the captain band. I’d rather have Donald Trump as captain than menopausal Ashley Young.

Please, don’t do it. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rtiIdeDHz6 — Paul Mogbolu (@Iammisterpaul) May 21, 2019

Ashley Young Captain next season??? pic.twitter.com/uF70jMdjeE — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 21, 2019

According to reports, Ashley Young is expected to become Manchester United club captain next season. Manchester United fans: pic.twitter.com/8rmIZavnAj — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) May 21, 2019

If Ashley Young is still captain or even starting for United next season, I hope we get 10th or lower, because it has no ambitions. Ashley Young needs out. — Isiah Madrigal (@Realisiah1) May 21, 2019

Man Utd fans addressing Ole Solskjaer Gunnar about Ashley Young becoming the club’s new captain pic.twitter.com/V3OLeJQY1c — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) May 21, 2019

Ashley Young to remain club captain next season! We still haven’t learnt, already sensing yet another disastrous season… #MUFC pic.twitter.com/p46ImUBifI — Sandesh (@itsssandesh) May 22, 2019