Double swoop: Juventus eye raid on Serie A rivals for €100m+ rated duo

Juventus are reportedly plotting a midfield overhaul this summer as they have been linked with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Turin giants secured an eighth consecutive Serie A title this season, but they were left disappointed once again in the Champions League despite the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

SEE MORE: Man City boss Pep Guardiola ‘agrees to become next Juventus manager on four-year contract’

With Massimiliano Allegri set to leave after Sunday’s clash with Sampdoria, it remains to be seen who is appointed his successor and which transfer targets emerge to allow them to stamp their mark on the squad.

However, speculation isn’t waiting for a new Juventus boss to be announced, as Goal Italy report that not only do the Bianconeri have a touted agreement with Milinkovic-Savic, but they will also target Zaniolo to not only strengthen their own midfield, but also simultaneously weaken two of their domestic rivals.

It’s suggested in that report that Tottenham have already offered €50m for Zaniolo after the Roma starlet enjoyed an impressive breakthrough this season, while Goal have previously reported that Juve hope Lazio will relax their previous valuation of Milinkovic-Savic which stood at €100m last year.

In turn, should they seal the two signings, it’s certainly going to cost them and perhaps in excess of €100m in total, but with the likes of Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic not getting any younger, Juventus will surely be looking at long-term replacements sooner rather than later.

They do of course already have Aaron Ramsey arriving from Arsenal on a free transfer this summer, and so it would appear as though there will be a serious midfield reshuffle, if they are able to secure deals for Milinkovic-Savic and Zaniolo too.

Dominating domestically has become the norm for Juve in recent years, but whoever replaces Allegri will know that they must deliver in the Champions League too and these signings could certainly help in that regard.