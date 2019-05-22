FIFA confirm SHOCK World Cup 2022 u-turn

FIFA have confirmed the 2022 World Cup will only be contested by the usual 32 teams as the planned expansion to 48 sides was scrapped.

The Daily Mirror reports on the world football governing body deciding against the expansion, which is sure to prove popular.

Qatar hosting the tournament is already a controversial choice as it means moving the competition to winter, meaning a break right in the middle of the club season.

Still, there will at least not be too much of a dilution of quality by allowing too many teams in as FIFA release a statement explaining the u-turn.

A FIFA statement read: “In line with the conclusions of the feasibility study approved by the FIFA Council at its last meeting, FIFA and Qatar have jointly explored all possibilities to increase the number of participant teams from 32 to 48 teams by involving neighbouring countries at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“Following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process with the involvement of all the relevant stakeholders, it was concluded that under the current circumstances could not be made now.

“Additionally, FIFA and Qatar have once again explored the feasibility of Qatar hosting a 48-team tournament by in particular lowering certain key FIFA requirements.

“A joint analysis, in this respect, concluded that due to the advanced stage of preparations and the need for a detailed assessment of the potential logistical impact on the host country, more time would be required and a decision could not be taken before the deadline of June.

“It was therefore decided not to further pursue this option.”