Concern will have been growing among Man City fans amid speculation linking Pep Guardiola with the job at Juventus this summer.

The Spanish tactician is fresh from guiding City to a domestic treble this past season, making it back-to-back Premier League titles as he looks to build on that success next year.

In turn, it doesn’t appear as though there is any reason for him to consider an exit, but with Massimiliano Allegri set to leave Juventus at the end of the campaign, Guardiola has been linked with the post.

In fact, the Express note that reports have even suggested that the City boss has agreed a deal with the Turin giants, which would be a huge blow for the reigning English champions if they were to lose their influential coach.

However, Guillem Balague has poured cold water over those reports and has insisted that his compatriot is going nowhere, albeit there are no new plans to sign a new contract at the Etihad either.

Nevertheless, given his close relationship with the Spaniard during his career, it’s arguably enough to ease any fears that Man City fans had about a potential exit this summer.

Time will tell if that’s accurate though as Guardiola could have a change of heart and accept a new challenge elsewhere, but ultimately given what he’s already built and with a young squad capable of sustaining that success in the coming years, he will surely stay put.

The Juventus job undoubtedly has its own appeal given their history and current dominance in Italy, but they may well have to look elsewhere for their successor to Allegri based on what Balague has said about Guardiola’s future.

Further, the editor of Corriere dello Sport, Ivan Zazzaroni, has suggested that Guardiola was in Abu Dhabi at the time of claims he met with Juventus officials in Milan on Tuesday, as noted in his tweet below.

On Pep and Juve. He is staying at @ManCity. No idea where the stories come from, but no truth in them. In fact, it was published he was in Malpensa, when actually at that point he was on the bus in Manchester! By the way, no truth in a new contract being discussed either. pic.twitter.com/k2EizBhmMs — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 22, 2019