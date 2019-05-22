Guardiola willing to offer Roma legend De Rossi a surprise role at Manchester City

AS Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi has been touted for a shock move to Manchester City in a coaching capacity, as he prepares to leave Italy.

The 35-year-old will leave the Stadio Olimpico at the end of the season, having earned legendary status at the club after 18 years of loyal service.

De Rossi rose through the Roma ranks at youth level before graduating to the first team in 2001 and he has since managed to rack up 339 appearances for the club across all competitions.

He has featured prominently for the Italian giants once again this season but will say his goodbyes after Roma’s home clash against Parma on Sunday.

According to Calcio Mercato, Boca Juniors are interested in De Rossi and he has been tipped for a move to the MLS, but he has also been linked with a surprise role at Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly willing to offer the veteran midfielder a place among his coaching staff if indeed he decides to hang up his boots rather than continue playing in another league.

City have emerged as the dominant force in English football in recent years and have just completed an unprecedented domestic treble.

They did, however, fall short in the Champions League after suffering a quarterfinal exit at the hands of Tottenham and Guardiola is expected to make changes so that his side are more competitive in the competition next time around.

De Rossi has plenty of experience in the continental tournament and helped Roma earn a place in the 2018 semi-finals, where they eventually lost to Liverpool.

The combative midfielder is a highly respected figure in the game and his knowledge could help City strengthen next season, but it remains to be seen whether or not he is ready to transition into coaching.

Realistically, De Rossi is still fit enough to prolong his career for another two or three years and therefore, it would be a surprise if he ended up at the Etihad Stadium this summer.