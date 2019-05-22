‘It’s the perfect match’ – Ex-Man United favourite backs Solskjaer to revive fortunes at Old Trafford

Ex-Manchester United striker Robin van Persie feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to take the club forward, despite a difficult end to the season.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League and failed to win any silverware over the course of the 2018-19 campaign, suffering a major loss of form from March onwards.

Solskjaer was drafted in to replace Jose Mourinho at the helm on an interim basis back in December after the Portuguese was sacked for a run of poor results heading into the Christmas period.

The Norwegian’s arrival seemed to galvanise the squad initially, as United won 14 of his first 17 matches in charge, but familiar issues returned after a stunning Champions League last-16 win over Paris Saint Germain.

Two wins from their remaining 12 games across all competitions saw United ultimately miss out on a spot in Europe’s elite competition for next season, as the players seemed to take their foot off the gas in the wake of Solskjaer’s permanent appointment.

Despite their recent woes, ex-Old Trafford favourite Robin van Persie has backed Solskjaer to revive fortunes at the club, as he enters the first transfer window of his tenure.

“I think it’s the perfect match, it’s just they’re having a bad spell,” the Dutchman told BBC Sport.

“Back in the day, it was normal for a manager to get time. Nowadays if you lose six games, you’re out. Is that the solution?

“Give someone time, especially if it’s a kid from the club.

“He got a three-year deal and everyone should look at the bigger picture. His presence, the way he presents the club, is the proper way in my opinion. He’s positive, he wants to achieve big things with the club and that is the only way forward.”

Van Persie made a controversial switch from Arsenal to United back in 2012 and inspired the team to the Premier League title in his first full season at the club.

That triumph was the final piece of silverware for legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson and the club has been unable to win it back since, falling way down the pecking order at the top end of English football.

Van Persie, who recently retired from the game after a stint at Feyenoord, feels Solskjaer has a lot in common with Ferguson and thinks his experience at the Theatre of Dreams as a player holds him in good stead to be a success in the future.

“He’s a man of the club, he played there for more than 10 years, he won the Champions League – actually his goal got them the Champions League – so he has a big part over the years at the club,” he added – as per BBC Sport.

“He’s been a coach of the reserves, he is Manchester United. Similar, in a different way, to Ferguson. He was Manchester United and Solskjaer is Manchester United as well.

“Everyone has that at a certain time. He had a fantastic first period – now the last 12 games have been tough. OK, but next season they have to pick themselves up and go again.”