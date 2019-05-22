Liverpool eye raid on Premier League side for Brazilian star to bolster Klopp’s attack

Liverpool have reportedly considered 12 names to strengthen their squad this summer, and one of them on that list is Felipe Anderson.

The Merseyside giants narrowly missed out on the Premier League title this past season, but they could yet end the campaign with silverware in the form of the Champions League trophy.

Nevertheless, they will hope to strengthen where possible this summer to continue to compete on multiple fronts moving forward, and that could involve a swoop for Felipe Anderson as per the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old has had an impressive season this time round, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 40 appearances for the Hammers.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he has attracted attention from elsewhere. However, it’s also added in the report that West Ham have no intention of letting him leave as they want to show their ambition by keeping hold of their top players moving forward rather than selling.

It remains to be seen if they can convince Anderson to stay if Liverpool do put an offer forward, as it will surely be difficult for him to ignore given the opportunity to compete for trophies and to play at the highest level with the Reds.

Nevertheless, for now the priority is Madrid on June 1 where Liverpool face Tottenham in the season finale, and perhaps only after that will the club start to seriously think about potential signings this summer to ensure that they go from strength to strength.

Anderson would also of course have to deal with the fierce competition for places at Anfield, which might be not too preferable compared to his prominent role he currently enjoys with West Ham.