Liverpool to demand £25m if they opt to sell talented ace this summer

Liverpool would reportedly want £25m if they were to allow Harry Wilson to leave on a permanent basis this summer as he continues to shine for Derby County.

The 22-year-old has spent the season on loan with the Rams, and has been key in their run to the Championship playoffs final at Wembley this weekend.

Wilson has bagged 18 goals and six assists in 48 appearances for Frank Lampard’s side, and so it’s fair to say that he has proven his quality and worth when given a prominent role.

Given the competition for places at Liverpool though, it’s undoubtedly going to be difficult for him to make a breakthrough at Anfield moving forward, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane likely to keep him down the pecking order.

In turn, while his focus will be on helping Derby seal promotion when they face Aston Villa on Monday, speculation over his future has seemingly already ramped up.

According to The Sun, Bournemouth want the talented winger on loan next season, while Wolves, Crystal Palace and Brighton are also noted as interested parties.

Further, it would come as no surprise if Derby attempt to keep him for another year if they do secure promotion, although it’s added that if any of the clubs mentioned above harbour hopes of signing him on a permanent basis, they will potentially have to meet Liverpool’s touted valuation of £25m.

That’s a lot of money for a player who has yet to prove himself at the highest level in the Premier League on a consistent basis, and so it remains to be seen if that ends talk of a permanent exit from Merseyside this summer.

Nevertheless, while a loan spell at another top flight club will give him experience and allow him to further develop his game at the top level, Wilson will surely want some continuity too and regular exits from Liverpool on loan may not be what he’s looking for.