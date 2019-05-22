Premier League club in pole position to pounce for Liverpool attacker after major development

Wolves are reportedly in the strongest position to seal the transfer of Liverpool starlet Rafael Camacho this summer.

This rumour from Football Insider comes as Camacho is said to have rejected the offer of a new contract with Liverpool, sparking interest from a number of clubs.

Football Insider Camacho could have suitors in England and abroad this summer, with the 19-year-old a highly rated talent who could still have a big future in the game.

It looks like a real potential blow for Liverpool, who have done well to promote young players in recent times and who could do with more coming through in the future as they lack the resources of some of their big six rivals.

Still, for Camacho it might make sense to move to a club like Wolves, who really look on the up under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The midlands outfit already have plenty of big names on their books and some exciting young talents, with Camacho potentially doing well to choose a move there to continue his development and boost his chances of first-team football.