Liverpool are reportedly ready to sell Xherdan Shaqiri in this summer’s transfer window if they receive a good enough offer.

The Switzerland international only joined the Reds from Stoke City last season, and had a decent first season at Anfield even if he wasn’t always first choice in the side.

However, it seems Shaqiri has failed to sufficiently impress Klopp, with Goal reporting that the 27-year-old is just a tad out of step with what the German tactician wants tactically.

One imagines Shaqiri would not be short of offers this summer, having shone at previous club Stoke and shown plenty of potential at various points in his career.

Once considered a real wonderkid at FC Basel, Shaqiri earned himself a big move to Bayern Munich at a young age, though things just haven’t quite worked as expected for him.

That means his stay at Liverpool looks like being a short one, but the versatile midfielder could no doubt do a job for most Premier League teams further down the table.