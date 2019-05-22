Long-term Liverpool target completes transfer to Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Borrusia Monchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard, who had long been on Liverpool’s radar.

According to The Sun, the Belgian ace emerged as a target for the Reds earlier in the year, having impressed in the Bundesliga throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

Thorgan Hazard, brother of Chelsea superstar Eden, has contributed 10 goals and 10 assists in 33 league appearances for Gladbach this season, helping the team finish fifth in the final standings.

Liverpool’s long-term interest in the 26-year-old is now surely over, however, after he completed a €25.5 million move to Dortmund on Wednesday – as per Kicker.

The German publication states that the fee could rise to €30 million with bonuses and Hazard has signed on a five-year deal which should keep him at Westfalenstadion until 2024.

BVB finished runners-up behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this season and reached the last-16 of this year’s Champions League, only to be knocked out by eventual finalists Tottenham.

Dortmund is a major step up for Hazard after four successful years with Gladbach, but his progress in recent seasons indicates he could help his new team fight for silverware once again next term.

As per Kicker, The Belgium international expressed his delight after the announcement was made, stating: “I’m grateful for five great years at Borussia Monchengladbach and very nice memories – now was the perfect time to take the next step in my career.

“I’m proud to play for Borussia Dortmund a top club with incredible fans.”

This latest news may come as a blow to Liverpool though, who will now have to look at alternative targets in the market in order to increase Jurgen Klopp’s current squad depth.

Hazard is a versatile attacking midfielder capable of adding a new dimension to any team in the final third, but the Reds already have a plethora of options up front.

Dortmund is a more logical destination for the mercurial star, given the fact he will probably be drafted straight into Lucien Favre’s starting XI and he is already comfortable playing in the German top flight.

Liverpool do not necessarily need a player like Hazard at the moment, with other more pressing issues that need addressing within the squad between now and the start of next season.