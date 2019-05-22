Bid imminent: Manchester United to launch offer to seal potential £20million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly expected to make an imminent bid to Newcastle United for the transfer of midfielder Sean Longstaff.

The 21-year-old has emerged as something of a surprise target for the Red Devils this summer, and is expected to cost around £20million, according to the Independent.

Longstaff does not have a great deal of top-level experience, having spent much of his time with Newcastle out on loan, making just eight appearances in the Premier League.

Still, this seems to fit in with a new Man Utd transfer policy this summer as they go after young British talent, perhaps following a strategy that has worked well for Tottenham in particular, as well as others in recent times.

United could do with a change in approach after splashing out on largely unsuccessful signings like Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and others since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Longstaff looks to have the potential to improve and could end up being a smart purchase by United if he can progress in a stronger squad of players.