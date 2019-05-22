Man City set £171m asking price for star player to seal Real Madrid or Barcelona transfer

Manchester City are reportedly facing growing interest in the potential summer transfer of Leroy Sane.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Sane is wanted by both Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of next season but would cost as much as £171million.

The Germany international has endured a frustrating season at the Etihad Stadium, having failed to establish himself as a regular starter for Pep Guardiola’s side.

When he does play, Sane looks up there with the finest attacking players in Europe, and at the age of 23 can still improve and surely become one of the finest players of his generation.

It may be, however, that that won’t happen for him at City, though the Premier League champions are not prepared to lose the former Schalke man on the cheap.

Don Balon report that Real Madrid are interested, which makes sense given their need for top attacking talent, while Barcelona are considering Sane as a backup option to Antoine Griezmann.

It remains to be seen, however, if either can realistically afford to pay the £171m City are reported by Don Balon to be asking for.