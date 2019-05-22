Man City well placed to land €60m Juventus star ahead of Man United in transfer window

Manchester City are reportedly close to agreeing on a deal for Juventus defender Joao Cancelo, who has also been targeted by Manchester United.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Red Devils opened talks with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes at the start of the month but were unable to negotiate a final fee.

Cancelo has featured prominently for Juventus during their run to yet another Serie A title this season, racking up 25 appearances while also contributing three goals and one assist.

According to Record, Man City are now well placed to land the Portuguese star ahead of their local rivals in the current transfer window, as they edge closer to meeting Juve’s €60 million asking price.

The 24-year-old can function as either a right-back or a right winger and has established himself as one of the top performers in Italy since his 2018 switch from Valencia.

The Sun reports United has identified Cancelo as a possible replacement for Antonio Valencia, who will leave Old Trafford this summer upon the expiration of his current contract.

City, however, appear to have stolen a march on their neighbours and will surely be confident of signing the Portugal International in the coming weeks, as Pep Guardiola aims to strengthen his squad once again.

The Spanish boss has overseen another hugely successful campaign at the Etihad Stadium, winning the Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup to complete a unique treble.

Kyle Walker currently serves as City’s first choice right back, but Cancelo has the quality to compete for his spot in the starting XI and he can even function in midfield if and when required.

The Portuguese full-back is contracted to remain at Juve until 2023 and it would be a blow for the club to lose a prized asset this summer, however, Mattia De Sciglio is also on their books as an able replacement.

This particular story could develop quickly in the coming weeks, with Cancelo’s final appearance of the 2018-19 campaign likely to come against Sampdoria on Sunday.