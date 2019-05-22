Manchester United move ahead of Chelsea with transfer offer for Spanish striker

Manchester United have reportedly been joined by Ajax in making an offer to seal the transfer of highly-rated young Spanish striker Toni Quetglas.

The 16-year-old is currently on the books of Mallorca, having previously come through Barcelona’s youth system.

His next move could be an important one, and AS claim it’s United and Ajax currently pushing ahead with a move for the player, though Chelsea are also mentioned as suitors.

It remains to be seen if the Blues will also step up their interest, though their potential transfer ban this summer could make things tricky on that front.

The west Londoners also don’t have the best record in terms of bringing through young talent, having gained the reputation of mostly just signing young players to loan them out and put them on the market.

United, meanwhile, continue to show plenty of faith in their academy, so Quetglas could do well to choose a move to Old Trafford if he does end up in England.

Ajax, however, arguably lead the way in Europe at the moment when it comes to successfully promoting players from the academy to their first-team.

The Eredivisie giants’ youthful side made it as far as the Champions League semi-finals this season, knocking out the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus whilst playing some attractive attacking football.