Robin van Persie gives Manchester United advice over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struggles

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has urged his old club to give manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer time to turn things around after a difficult run of form.

The Red Devils initially looked excellent under Solskjaer when he came in as interim manager to replace Jose Mourinho back in December, but things went badly downhill towards the end of the season.

Van Persie, however, is a fan of the Norwegian tactician and says he deserves time due to his connections with United, having been a legendary player for them for many years.

“I think it’s the perfect match, it’s just they’re having a bad spell,” the Dutchman told BBC Sport.

“Back in the day it was normal for a manager to get time. Nowadays if you lose six games, you’re out. Is that the solution?

“Give someone time, especially if it’s a kid from the club.

“It’s funny because when he started everyone was so positive, they were winning and they made a miracle by beating PSG.

“Everyone was screaming like, ‘Give the guy a permanent deal’. And then since that permanent deal the luck went away a little bit; they’ve been losing more games than they want to.

“But he got a three-year deal and everyone should look at the bigger picture. His presence, the way he presents the club, is the proper way in my opinion. He’s positive, he wants to achieve big things with the club and that is the only way forward.

“He’s a man of the club, he played there for more than 10 years, he won the Champions League – actually his goal got them the Champions League – so he has a big part over the years at the club.

“He’s been a coach of the reserves, he is Manchester United. Similar, in a different way, to Ferguson. He was Manchester United and Solskjaer is Manchester United as well.

“Everyone has that at a certain time. He had a fantastic first period – now the last 12 games have been tough. OK, but next season they have to pick themselves up and go again.”

United fans will surely agree that Solskjaer deserves to be judged over a longer period in charge than he’s had so far, especially after this summer when he can sign some of his own players and sell others that were brought to the club under Jose Mourinho and other predecessors.

Van Persie also spoke about a range of other topics after playing his final game as a professional as he retires from playing at the end of this season.