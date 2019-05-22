Menu

(Photos) David Beckham visits Tottenham training session and this Manchester United fan has theory why

Manchester United legend David Beckham has been pictured visiting a Tottenham training session today.

See below for some images of the former Man Utd and England midfielder with the likes of Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and star striker Harry Kane.

And this United fan account reckons there may be a pattern emerging, with Beckham also spending time with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane last season when his side took on Liverpool in the Champions League final, as Tottenham are doing this year.

The two sides meet in an all-Premier League final in just over a week’s time, so a man with strong MUFC connections like Beckham could perhaps once again be desperate to see Liverpool beaten.

Who knows for sure, but it’s a pretty solid theory…

