Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decides on David de Gea replacement at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to make Sergio Romero his number one if David de Gea seals a transfer away from Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils face some uncertainty over their goalkeeping situation going into this transfer window, with De Gea’s form really tailing off towards the end of the season.

The Sun have linked the Spain international as a target for Paris Saint-Germain, and it may well be tempting to cash in on him as his contract will be up at the end of next season.

However, despite the potential loss of such a big name and experienced player, the Mail claim the club would not look to sign a new ‘keeper, with Romero in line to become the new number one.

The report also suggests youngster Dean Henderson could get a chance to fight for a first-team spot after an impressive spell on loan at Sheffield United.

Still, it remains to be seen if Man Utd fans will be best pleased with so little apparent ambition to bring in one of the best goalkeepers in the world, as De Gea has been for so much of his time in the Premier League.